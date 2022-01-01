Longmeadow restaurants you'll love
More about Posto by The Federal
Posto by The Federal
674 Bliss Road, Longmeadow
|Popular items
|Soppressata Picante Pizza
|$14.95
tomato, mozzarella, calabrian chilis, basil, mike's hot honey
|Posto's Chicken Parm
|$23.95
red sauce, stracciatella, acini de pepe, basil, roasted garlic, parmesan
|Federal Risotto Balls
|$13.95
black truffle butter, potato, chives
More about Max Burger - Longmeadow
Max Burger - Longmeadow
684 Bliss Road, Longmeadow
|Popular items
|Fall Harvest Salad
|$10.95
baby kale, grains, pepitas, apples, dried cherries, squash, whipped goat cheese, honey balsamic vinaigrette
|Texican Burger
|$16.45
8 oz., applewood smoked bacon, barbeque sauce, onion straws, chipotle-jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato, artisan roll
|Cobb Salad - Large
|$11.95
blue cheese, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard cooked egg, pumpernickel croutons, sherry vinaigrette
More about Frigo Foods: East Longmeadow
Frigo Foods: East Longmeadow
159 Shaker Road, East Longmeadow
|Popular items
|10" Chicken Parmesan
|$8.50
10" Grinder - Fresh Chicken Breast with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
|10" Tanglewood
|$8.50
10" Grinder - Cracked Pepper Mill Turkey & Dill Havarti with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mustard or Russian Dressing
|10" Turkey
|$7.50
10" Grinder - Fresh Turkey with Lettuce, Tomatoes & choice of cheese