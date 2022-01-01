Longmont restaurants you'll love

Longmont restaurants
Toast
  • Longmont

Longmont's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Longmont restaurants

The Post Chicken & Beer image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

1258 S. Hover Rd, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Half Bird$16.00
breast, wing, thigh & leg
Family Love$48.00
whole bird fried, two large sides & four biscuits, feeds 3-4 // Nashville Hot +1.50
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
garlic butter, brown gravy
Subworks Deli image

 

Subworks Deli

1102 Francis St, Longmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10" Spicy Italian Sub$12.00
Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.
6" Spicy Italian Sub$8.50
Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.
Nacho Chz Doritos$1.30
Yummy Ice Cream Rolls, Desserts & More image

 

Yummy Ice Cream Rolls, Desserts & More

11078 cimarron st, Firestone

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Berries Ice Cream Roll
Blueberry, Blackberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Strawberry Sauce, Whip Cream
Strawberry Ice Cream Roll
Fresh and natural Strawberries, Whip Cream
Escamocha$6.99
Le Peep image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Le Peep

1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116, Longmont

Avg 4.4 (1120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eighteen Wheeler$12.75
Two slices of French toast, a pair of eggs and a choice of meat and Peasant Potatoes.
Stuffed French Toast$10.65
Custard dipped French toast stuffed with a vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling with a touch of orange and lemon zest. Topped with strawberries and powdered sugar.
Gooey Buns$4.99
An English muffin broiled with brown sugar, cinnamon and almonds. Served with cream cheese and Mom's Sassy Apples
Inta Juice - Longmont image

 

Inta Juice - Longmont

1067 S. Hover St, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
Fruit Fusion
Watermelon Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry
Colada Cooler
100% Pineapple Juice, Banana, Unsweetened Coconut, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Pineapple Sherbet
Outworld Brewing image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Outworld Brewing

1725 Vista View Drive, Longmont

Avg 4.8 (261 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Pastrami Sandwich$16.00
Housemade smoked pastrami with sauerkraut, jarlsberg cheese and beer mustard on sourdough
Schnitzel Sandwich$14.00
crisp lager brine pork, caraway pickled onions, garlic mayo, beer mustard on a roll.
Kitora Tomb Japanese Lager 32oz$12.00
Shaw’s Last Stand (German Kolsch) Straw gold with a balance of delicate malt, wispy fruit notes and noble hop aroma.
“A legends tale.”
IBU: 22, ABV: 5.20%
La Vita Bella Cafe image

 

La Vita Bella Cafe

471 Main St, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Sprouting Cauliflower$10.00
Burrata$10.00
Empanadas$10.00
Pepper's Fireside Grille image

 

Pepper's Fireside Grille

8274 Colorado Blvd, Firestone

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb$13.00
Fish & Chips$15.00
BBQ Bacon$14.00
Gondolier Italian Eatery image

 

Gondolier Italian Eatery

1217 So. Main Street, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lasagna$14.50
Layers of noodles, ground beef, cheese and marinara sauces.
Chicken Picatta'$16.95
Sautéed chicken with lemon, capers and butter, over homemade spaghetti.
Chicken Parmesan'$16.95
Breaded chicken breast, baked mozzarella, Pomodoro sauce. Served with spaghetti marinara.
Evergreen image

 

Longmont

2033 Ken Pratt Boulevard, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dickens 300 Prime image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Dickens 300 Prime

300 Main Street, Longmont

Avg 4.2 (1122 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Parrott's Sports Grill

6050 Firestone Blvd Ste 206, Firestone

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Roost image

 

The Roost

526 Main St, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Red Bird Wings$13.00
Red Bird Farms chicken wings fried in seasoned corn flour
BUFFALO BLEU | BBQ | THAI | DRY RUB
Short Rib Tacos$15.00
four corn tortillas filled with sauteed mushrooms, pico de gallo, Cotija, cilantro-lime crema and fresh cabbage
TRY THESE WITH MUSHROOMS INSTEAD OF BEEF!
Steak Frites$19.00
a Roost favorite of marinated bistro filet grilled and sliced over a pile of Garlic-Parm Fries with candied bacon and brown butter sauce
Main pic

 

Swaylo's Tiki Restaurant & Bar

1315 Dry Creek Road, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Urban Fields

150 Main St, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Longmont

Waffles

More near Longmont to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
