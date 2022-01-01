Longmont restaurants you'll love
Longmont's top cuisines
Must-try Longmont restaurants
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
The Post Chicken & Beer
1258 S. Hover Rd, Longmont
|Popular items
|Half Bird
|$16.00
breast, wing, thigh & leg
|Family Love
|$48.00
whole bird fried, two large sides & four biscuits, feeds 3-4 // Nashville Hot +1.50
|Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
garlic butter, brown gravy
More about Subworks Deli
Subworks Deli
1102 Francis St, Longmont
|Popular items
|10" Spicy Italian Sub
|$12.00
Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.
|6" Spicy Italian Sub
|$8.50
Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.
|Nacho Chz Doritos
|$1.30
More about Yummy Ice Cream Rolls, Desserts & More
Yummy Ice Cream Rolls, Desserts & More
11078 cimarron st, Firestone
|Popular items
|Berries Ice Cream Roll
Blueberry, Blackberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Strawberry Sauce, Whip Cream
|Strawberry Ice Cream Roll
Fresh and natural Strawberries, Whip Cream
|Escamocha
|$6.99
More about Le Peep
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Le Peep
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116, Longmont
|Popular items
|Eighteen Wheeler
|$12.75
Two slices of French toast, a pair of eggs and a choice of meat and Peasant Potatoes.
|Stuffed French Toast
|$10.65
Custard dipped French toast stuffed with a vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling with a touch of orange and lemon zest. Topped with strawberries and powdered sugar.
|Gooey Buns
|$4.99
An English muffin broiled with brown sugar, cinnamon and almonds. Served with cream cheese and Mom's Sassy Apples
More about Inta Juice - Longmont
Inta Juice - Longmont
1067 S. Hover St, Longmont
|Popular items
|Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
|Fruit Fusion
Watermelon Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry
|Colada Cooler
100% Pineapple Juice, Banana, Unsweetened Coconut, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Pineapple Sherbet
More about Outworld Brewing
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Outworld Brewing
1725 Vista View Drive, Longmont
|Popular items
|Hot Pastrami Sandwich
|$16.00
Housemade smoked pastrami with sauerkraut, jarlsberg cheese and beer mustard on sourdough
|Schnitzel Sandwich
|$14.00
crisp lager brine pork, caraway pickled onions, garlic mayo, beer mustard on a roll.
|Kitora Tomb Japanese Lager 32oz
|$12.00
Shaw’s Last Stand (German Kolsch) Straw gold with a balance of delicate malt, wispy fruit notes and noble hop aroma.
“A legends tale.”
IBU: 22, ABV: 5.20%
More about La Vita Bella Cafe
La Vita Bella Cafe
471 Main St, Longmont
|Popular items
|Roasted Sprouting Cauliflower
|$10.00
|Burrata
|$10.00
|Empanadas
|$10.00
More about Pepper's Fireside Grille
Pepper's Fireside Grille
8274 Colorado Blvd, Firestone
|Popular items
|Cobb
|$13.00
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
|BBQ Bacon
|$14.00
More about Gondolier Italian Eatery
Gondolier Italian Eatery
1217 So. Main Street, Longmont
|Popular items
|Lasagna
|$14.50
Layers of noodles, ground beef, cheese and marinara sauces.
|Chicken Picatta'
|$16.95
Sautéed chicken with lemon, capers and butter, over homemade spaghetti.
|Chicken Parmesan'
|$16.95
Breaded chicken breast, baked mozzarella, Pomodoro sauce. Served with spaghetti marinara.
More about Dickens 300 Prime
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Dickens 300 Prime
300 Main Street, Longmont
More about The Roost
The Roost
526 Main St, Longmont
|Popular items
|Red Bird Wings
|$13.00
Red Bird Farms chicken wings fried in seasoned corn flour
BUFFALO BLEU | BBQ | THAI | DRY RUB
|Short Rib Tacos
|$15.00
four corn tortillas filled with sauteed mushrooms, pico de gallo, Cotija, cilantro-lime crema and fresh cabbage
TRY THESE WITH MUSHROOMS INSTEAD OF BEEF!
|Steak Frites
|$19.00
a Roost favorite of marinated bistro filet grilled and sliced over a pile of Garlic-Parm Fries with candied bacon and brown butter sauce
More about Swaylo's Tiki Restaurant & Bar
Swaylo's Tiki Restaurant & Bar
1315 Dry Creek Road, Longmont
More about Urban Fields
Urban Fields
150 Main St, Longmont