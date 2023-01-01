Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Longmont

Go
Longmont restaurants
Toast

Longmont restaurants that serve arugula salad

Consumer pic

 

Mama Meads Pizzeria

900 Coffman St, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad$0.00
More about Mama Meads Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Gondolier Italian Eatery - Gondolier Longmont

1217 So. Main Street, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ARUGULA, BERRY & GOAT CHEESE SALAD.$10.00
baby arugula, goat cheese, berries, toasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic reduction, berry vinaigrette
berry vinaigrette-fresh strawberries, honey, red wine vinegar, sunflower seed oil, salt, black pepper
Lemon vinaigrette- lemon juice, mustard, honey, balsamic vinegar, sunflower seed oil, salt, black pepper
ENTREE ARUGULA,BERRY,GOAT SALAD.$14.00
baby arugula, gaot cheese, berries, toasted almonds, lemon vinaigette, balsamic reduction, berry vinaigrette
berry vinaigrette- fresh strawberries, honey, red wine vinegar, rice bran oil, salt, black pepper
Lemon vinaigrette- lemon juice, mustard, honey, balsamic vinager, five bran oil, salt, ba
Lack pepper.
More about Gondolier Italian Eatery - Gondolier Longmont

Browse other tasty dishes in Longmont

Ravioli

Meatball Subs

Cannolis

Curry

Naan

Vanilla Ice Cream

Shrimp Tacos

Tiramisu

Map

More near Longmont to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (323 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1029 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston