Arugula salad in Longmont

Gondolier Italian Eatery - Gondolier Longmont
1217 So. Main Street, Longmont
|ARUGULA, BERRY & GOAT CHEESE SALAD.
|$10.00
baby arugula, goat cheese, berries, toasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic reduction, berry vinaigrette
berry vinaigrette-fresh strawberries, honey, red wine vinegar, sunflower seed oil, salt, black pepper
Lemon vinaigrette- lemon juice, mustard, honey, balsamic vinegar, sunflower seed oil, salt, black pepper
|ENTREE ARUGULA,BERRY,GOAT SALAD.
|$14.00
baby arugula, gaot cheese, berries, toasted almonds, lemon vinaigette, balsamic reduction, berry vinaigrette
berry vinaigrette- fresh strawberries, honey, red wine vinegar, rice bran oil, salt, black pepper
Lemon vinaigrette- lemon juice, mustard, honey, balsamic vinager, five bran oil, salt, ba
Lack pepper.