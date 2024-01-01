Biryani in Longmont
Longmont restaurants that serve biryani
Flavor of India
370 Main St, Longmont
|Lamb Biryani
|$18.00
|Vegetable Biryani
|$15.00
|Goat Biryani
|$25.00
Namaste MoMO And Curry House
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont
|Lamb Biryani
|$15.99
Long grain basmati rice with tender boneless lamb and authentic spices.
|Chicken Biryani
|$14.99
Tender chicken chunks and finest basmati rice flavored with saffron.
|Mix Biryani
|$17.99
A unique combination of vegetables,chicken,lamb and aromatic basmati rice