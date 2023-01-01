Brisket in Longmont
Longmont restaurants that serve brisket
Smokin' Dave's BBQ - Longmont
230 Main Street, Longmont
|Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$15.25
Hickory smoked and sliced, piled high on a bun. Served with choice of side.
Georgia Boys BBQ - Longmont
250 3rd Avenue, Longmont
|Brisket Fries
|$16.00
A heaping portion of hand cut fries topped with beef brisket, melted cheddar-jack cheese, Original BBQ sauce & green onions.
|Burnt End Brisket Sandwich
|$15.50
Fattier cut brisket on a brioche bun.
|1/2 lb. BBQ Brisket Plate
|$24.00
Served with two sides and Texas toast