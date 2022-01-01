Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Longmont

Longmont restaurants
Longmont restaurants that serve burritos



 

Jefes

246 Main St, Longmont

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery Digital Dine-In Fast Pay
RBC Burrito$8.00
choice of beans, Jefes rice & melted Jack cheese in a large grilled flour tortilla
The Street Burrito$11.00
choice of “street taco” meats or veggies, Jack cheese, guacamole, fresh cabbage, onion, cilantro & lime with choice of mild or spicy salsa
More about Jefes


 

The Roost

526 Main St, Longmont

No reviews yet
Takeout Digital Dine-In Fast Pay
Asada Burrito$15.00
choice of grilled steak or chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, crispy tots, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cabbage and chipotle aioli in a large flour tortilla. TRY WITH BANGIN' CAULIFLOWER!
More about The Roost


 

Cantina Lunada

1225 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Mean Green Burrito$15.00
Chicken/ black beans/ achiote rice/ flour tortilla/ green sauce/ cheese/ queso fresco/ crema
El Burrito$9.00
Refried Beans/ pork green chili/ flour tortilla/ cheese
Original Smothered Burrito$13.00
Flour Totrtilla/ pork or chicken/ Achiote rice/ charro beans/ pork green chili/ lettuce/ pico de gallo crema/ queso fresco
More about Cantina Lunada


 

Pepper's Fireside Grille

8274 Colorado Blvd, Firestone

No reviews yet
Takeout Fast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
More about Pepper's Fireside Grille

