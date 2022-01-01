Burritos in Longmont
Longmont restaurants that serve burritos
Jefes
246 Main St, Longmont
|RBC Burrito
|$8.00
choice of beans, Jefes rice & melted Jack cheese in a large grilled flour tortilla
|The Street Burrito
|$11.00
choice of “street taco” meats or veggies, Jack cheese, guacamole, fresh cabbage, onion, cilantro & lime with choice of mild or spicy salsa
The Roost
526 Main St, Longmont
|Asada Burrito
|$15.00
choice of grilled steak or chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, crispy tots, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cabbage and chipotle aioli in a large flour tortilla. TRY WITH BANGIN' CAULIFLOWER!
Cantina Lunada
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont
|Mean Green Burrito
|$15.00
Chicken/ black beans/ achiote rice/ flour tortilla/ green sauce/ cheese/ queso fresco/ crema
|El Burrito
|$9.00
Refried Beans/ pork green chili/ flour tortilla/ cheese
|Original Smothered Burrito
|$13.00
Flour Totrtilla/ pork or chicken/ Achiote rice/ charro beans/ pork green chili/ lettuce/ pico de gallo crema/ queso fresco