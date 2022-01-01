Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Longmont
/
Longmont
/
Cannolis
Longmont restaurants that serve cannolis
Mama Meads Pizzeria
900 Coffman StSuite B, Longmont
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$4.00
More about Mama Meads Pizzeria
Gondolier Italian Eatery - Gondolier Longmont
1217 So. Main Street, Longmont
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$8.00
Crispy tubes filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate
Cannoli
$8.00
filling- chocolate, marscopone, powdered sugar, cherry syrup, cherries, strawberry
More about Gondolier Italian Eatery - Gondolier Longmont
Browse other tasty dishes in Longmont
Mac And Cheese
Carrot Cake
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Garlic Knots
Fish Tacos
Vanilla Ice Cream
Tostadas
More near Longmont to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(106 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.2
(46 restaurants)
Broomfield
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Lyons
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(106 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Cheyenne
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(142 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston