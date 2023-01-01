Cheese fries in Longmont
99 Bar Saloon
449 Main St, Longmont
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.00
beef chili, white cheddar sauce, chopped onion & jalapeños
|Cheese Fries
|$5.00
white cheddar cheese sauce
La Mariposa - Longmont - OG - 1240 Ken Pratt Boulevard
1240 Ken Pratt Boulevard, Longmont
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$11.24
French fries smothered green chile, topped cheese and sour cream. Choice of chicken, or ground beef. Add steak, or al pastor 4.24