Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken burritos in
Longmont
/
Longmont
/
Chicken Burritos
Longmont restaurants that serve chicken burritos
La Mariposa - Longmont
2033 Ken Pratt Boulevard, Longmont
No reviews yet
20" Chicken Burrito
$21.24
More about La Mariposa - Longmont
The Roost
526 Main St, Longmont
No reviews yet
Chicken Burrito Bowl
$17.50
guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija, black beans, jasmine rice, cabbage, chipotle sauce & corn tortilla chips
More about The Roost
Browse other tasty dishes in Longmont
Chicken Tikka
Collard Greens
Arugula Salad
Carne Asada
Mahi Mahi
Huevos Rancheros
Curry
Tikka Masala
More near Longmont to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(130 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.2
(57 restaurants)
Broomfield
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.1
(27 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Lyons
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(130 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(130 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(817 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(42 restaurants)
Cheyenne
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(230 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(412 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(780 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1367 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston