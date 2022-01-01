Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Longmont

Longmont restaurants
Longmont restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Tender Basket image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

1258 S. Hover Rd, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Tenders$10.00
two chicken tenders
Chicken Tender Basket$15.00
Choice of french fries or slaw
***tenders now contain dairy
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
The Roost image

 

The Roost

526 Main St, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Strips & Fries$6.00
Chicken Strips$13.00
chicken breast strips fried in seasoned flour served with Rooster Fries or Tots and your choice of dipping sauces
Chicken Strips$14.00
chicken breast strips fried in seasoned flour served with Rooster Fries or Tots and your choice of dipping sauces
More about The Roost
Pepper's Fireside Grille image

 

Pepper's Fireside Grille

8274 Colorado Blvd, Firestone

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$14.50
More about Pepper's Fireside Grille

