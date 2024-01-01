Chicken tikka in Longmont
Longmont restaurants that serve chicken tikka
More about Flavor of India
Flavor of India
370 Main St, Longmont
|Chicken Tikka Saag
|$17.00
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.00
More about Namaste MoMO And Curry House
Namaste MoMO And Curry House
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.99
India’s most popular exports need no introduction. Spiced chicken tikkas simmered in fenugreek rich creamy tomato gravy
|Chicken Tikka Kabob
|$15.99
All natural boneless chicken breast marinated in a special spice mix slow grilled in a clay oven.