Chimichangas in Longmont

Longmont restaurants
Longmont restaurants that serve chimichangas

Cantina Lunada

1225 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cowboy Chimichanga$11.00
House made flour tortilla/ pork or chicken/ charro beans/ chile con queso creama/ pico de gallol queso fresco
Chimichanga$18.00
Pork or Chicken, flour tortilla/ black beans/ achiote rice/ cheese
La Mariposa - Longmont - OG - 1240 Ken Pratt Boulevard

1240 Ken Pratt Boulevard, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chimichangas$16.24
Your choice of barbacoa, chicken, carnitas or ground beef in a stuffed tortilla fried and smothered in green chile. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
