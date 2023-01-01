Chimichangas in Longmont
Longmont restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Cantina Lunada
Cantina Lunada
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont
|Cowboy Chimichanga
|$11.00
House made flour tortilla/ pork or chicken/ charro beans/ chile con queso creama/ pico de gallol queso fresco
|Chimichanga
|$18.00
Pork or Chicken, flour tortilla/ black beans/ achiote rice/ cheese
More about La Mariposa - Longmont - OG - 1240 Ken Pratt Boulevard
La Mariposa - Longmont - OG - 1240 Ken Pratt Boulevard
1240 Ken Pratt Boulevard, Longmont
|Chimichangas
|$16.24
Your choice of barbacoa, chicken, carnitas or ground beef in a stuffed tortilla fried and smothered in green chile. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans