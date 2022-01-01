Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Longmont
/
Longmont
/
Edamame
Longmont restaurants that serve edamame
Mana Thai Comfort Food
510 3rd Avenue, Longmont
No reviews yet
Edamame
$5.99
More about Mana Thai Comfort Food
Swaylo's Tiki Restaurant & Bar
1315 Dry Creek Road, Longmont
No reviews yet
Chili Crunch Edamame
$7.00
steamed pods with teriyaki & chili crunch
More about Swaylo's Tiki Restaurant & Bar
