Fajitas in Longmont
Longmont restaurants that serve fajitas
Cantina Lunada
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont
|Steak Fajitas
|$22.00
peppers/ onions/ charro beans/ achiote rice/ lettuce/ pico de gallo/ cheese/ sour cream/ guacamole/3 tortillas
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$23.00
peppers/ onions/ charro beans/ achiote rice/ lettuce/ pico de gallo/ cheese/ sour cream/ guacamole/3 tortillas
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.00
peppers/ onions/ charro beans/ achiote rice/ lettuce/ pico de gallo/ cheese/ sour cream/ guacamole/3 tortillas
La Mariposa - Longmont - OG - 1240 Ken Pratt Boulevard
1240 Ken Pratt Boulevard, Longmont
|Chicken Fajitas
|$18.24
|Fajita Burrito
|$15.24
Chicken, shrimp or steak fajitas with rice and beans smothered in tomatillo sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. (Can be made with out veg Gies)
|Steak Fajitas
|$18.24