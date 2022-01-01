Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Longmont
/
Longmont
/
Fish Tacos
Longmont restaurants that serve fish tacos
Cantina Lunada
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont
No reviews yet
Baja Fish Tacos
$13.00
Beer battered fish/ salsa verde/ slaw/ tortilla / pico de gallo/ fresh corn tortilla
More about Cantina Lunada
Pepper's Fireside Grille
8274 Colorado Blvd, Firestone
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$16.00
More about Pepper's Fireside Grille
