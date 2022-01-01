French toast in Longmont
Longmont restaurants that serve french toast
Le Peep
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116, Longmont
|Stuffed French Toast
|$11.75
Custard dipped French toast stuffed with a vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling with a touch of orange and lemon zest. Topped with strawberries and powdered sugar.
|Churro French Toast
|$7.95
We start with Texas toast, dip it into our French toast batter, cook it up and roll it into cinnamon sugar. We finish it with a drizzle of cream cheese glaze.
|Kids Granny's French Toast
|$6.99
Two slices of our custard-dipped French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar.