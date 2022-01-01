Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Longmont

Longmont restaurants
Longmont restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Le Peep image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Le Peep

1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116, Longmont

Avg 4.4 (1120 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Avocado$11.95
Avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce and white cheddar with grilled chicken on sourdough with and aioli mayonnaise. Served with fries.
More about Le Peep
The Roost image

 

The Roost

526 Main St, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Grilled Chicken$6.00
local, free range, antibiotic & hormone free, diced chicken thigh served with fresh fruit & veggie sticks
More about The Roost
Consumer pic

 

Gondolier Italian Eatery

1217 So. Main Street, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Grilled Chicken,$5.75
marinade- honey, lime juice, olive oil, crushed red pepper, black pepper, iodized salt
More about Gondolier Italian Eatery

