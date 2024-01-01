Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Longmont

Longmont restaurants that serve lassi

Flavor of India

370 Main St, Longmont

TakeoutDelivery
Mango Lassi:$4.00
Namaste MoMO And Curry House

1225 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Lassi$2.99
Strawberry infused yogurt drink
Sweet Lassi$1.99
Delicious sweet yogurt drink
Mango Lassi$3.99
Delicious mango yogurt drink
