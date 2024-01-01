Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lassi in
Longmont
/
Longmont
/
Lassi
Longmont restaurants that serve lassi
Flavor of India
370 Main St, Longmont
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi:
$4.00
More about Flavor of India
Namaste MoMO And Curry House
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont
No reviews yet
Strawberry Lassi
$2.99
Strawberry infused yogurt drink
Sweet Lassi
$1.99
Delicious sweet yogurt drink
Mango Lassi
$3.99
Delicious mango yogurt drink
More about Namaste MoMO And Curry House
