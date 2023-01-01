Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Longmont
/
Longmont
/
Pretzels
Longmont restaurants that serve pretzels
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Outworld Brewing
1725 Vista View Drive, Longmont
Avg 4.8
(261 reviews)
House Pretzel
$8.00
House made pretzel served with beer cheese.
More about Outworld Brewing
Pepper's Fireside Grill
8274 Colorado Blvd, Firestone
No reviews yet
Pretzel
$11.00
More about Pepper's Fireside Grill
