Samosa in Longmont

Flavor of India
370 Main St, Longmont
|Samosa Chaat
|$7.00
Stuffed samosa pastries garnish with chickpea
|Veg. Samosa:
|$5.00
Pastry stuffed with mixture of spiced potato & peas
|Meat Samosa
|$6.00
Pastry stuffed with spiced grounded lamb
Namaste MoMO And Curry House
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont
|Samosa Chaat
|$10.99
Golden fried dumpling finished with chickpeas,topped with a combination of yogurt,mint and tamarind chutney.
|Samosa
|$4.99
Two golden fried dumplings stuffed with spicy potatoes and peas served with mint and tamarind sauce.