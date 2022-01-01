Scallops in Longmont

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Longmont restaurants that serve scallops

Consumer pic

 

Flavor of India

370 Main St, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops Korma$24.00
More about Flavor of India
The Roost image

 

The Roost

526 Main St, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup Scallop Chowder$6.00
bay scallops, aromatic vegetables and cream with croutons & chives
Bowl Scallop Chowder$9.00
bay scallops, aromatic vegetables and cream with croutons & chives
More about The Roost

