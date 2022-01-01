Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Longmont
/
Longmont
/
Scallops
Longmont restaurants that serve scallops
Flavor of India
370 Main St, Longmont
No reviews yet
Scallops Korma
$24.00
More about Flavor of India
The Roost
526 Main St, Longmont
No reviews yet
Cup Scallop Chowder
$6.00
bay scallops, aromatic vegetables and cream with croutons & chives
Bowl Scallop Chowder
$9.00
bay scallops, aromatic vegetables and cream with croutons & chives
More about The Roost
