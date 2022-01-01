Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Longmont

Longmont restaurants
Longmont restaurants that serve short ribs

Jefes

246 Main St, Longmont

Short Rib Barbacoa$4.50
chipotle and toasted cumin-braised beef short rib, fresh cabbage, cilantro-lime crema, pico de gallo & cotija
The Roost

526 Main St, Longmont

Braised Beef Short Rib$23.00
braised with aromatics, red wine & fresh thyme with mushroom demiglaze, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables
Short Rib Tacos$15.00
four corn tortillas filled with sauteed mushrooms, pico de gallo, Cotija, cilantro-lime crema and fresh cabbage
TRY THESE WITH MUSHROOMS INSTEAD OF BEEF!
Short Rib Sandwich$16.00
rich braised beef short rib demi-glazed roasted mushrooms, melted white cheddar, mixed lettuces and garlic aioli on a grilled potato roll
Pepper's Fireside Grille

8274 Colorado Blvd, Firestone

Short Rib Beni$14.50
Short Rib Grilled Chs$15.50
