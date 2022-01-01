Short ribs in Longmont
Longmont restaurants that serve short ribs
Jefes
246 Main St, Longmont
|Short Rib Barbacoa
|$4.50
chipotle and toasted cumin-braised beef short rib, fresh cabbage, cilantro-lime crema, pico de gallo & cotija
The Roost
526 Main St, Longmont
|Braised Beef Short Rib
|$23.00
braised with aromatics, red wine & fresh thyme with mushroom demiglaze, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables
|Short Rib Tacos
|$15.00
four corn tortillas filled with sauteed mushrooms, pico de gallo, Cotija, cilantro-lime crema and fresh cabbage
TRY THESE WITH MUSHROOMS INSTEAD OF BEEF!
|Short Rib Sandwich
|$16.00
rich braised beef short rib demi-glazed roasted mushrooms, melted white cheddar, mixed lettuces and garlic aioli on a grilled potato roll