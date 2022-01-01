Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Longmont

Consumer pic

 

Jefes

246 Main St, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Taco$3.00
choice of mild or spicy salsa, white onion, cilantro, lime & corn tortilla loaded with choice of carnitas, al pastor, chorizo, carne asada, barbacoa, chicken tinga, squash, avocado or black beans
Jalapeno Taco$4.50
stuffed with smoked cheeses over lettuce, cilantro crema & roasted corn
More about Jefes
Yummy Ice Cream Rolls, Desserts & More image

 

Yummy Ice Cream Rolls, Desserts & More

11078 cimarron st, Firestone

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Taco
Avocado Taco
Ferraro Taco
More about Yummy Ice Cream Rolls, Desserts & More
Item pic

 

The Roost

526 Main St, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Tacos$15.00
four corn tortillas filled with beef short rib braised in spicy chiles, coriander and cumin, pico de gallo, Cotija, cilantro-lime crema and fresh cabbage
TRY THESE WITH MUSHROOMS INSTEAD OF BEEF!
Short Rib Tacos$15.00
four corn tortillas filled with sauteed mushrooms, pico de gallo, Cotija, cilantro-lime crema and fresh cabbage
TRY THESE WITH MUSHROOMS INSTEAD OF BEEF!
Thai Pork Tacos$15.00
two flour tortillas filled with ginger-chili braised pork shoulder, cilantro, basil, mint, fresh cabbage and ginger-lime crema
More about The Roost
Consumer pic

 

Cantina Lunada

1225 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$13.00
Beer battered fish/ salsa verde/ slaw/ tortilla / pico de gallo/ fresh corn tortilla
Lunada Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Beer battered shrimp/ chipotle aioli/ cabbage/ piloncillo/ pico de gallo/ pickled red onions/ fresh corn tortilla
Birria Tacos$15.00
Birria/ grilled cheese/ onions/ salsa/ cilantro/ served with consumme
More about Cantina Lunada
Pepper's Fireside Grille image

 

Pepper's Fireside Grille

8274 Colorado Blvd, Firestone

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.00
Shrimp Tacos**$16.00
More about Pepper's Fireside Grille
Item pic

 

Swaylo's Tiki Restaurant & Bar

1315 Dry Creek Road, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mahi-Mahi Tacos$17.00
grilled Pacific Mahi-Mahi, mango salsa, avocado sauce & cabbage in crisp corn tortillas with Thai basil rice, black beans & lime
More about Swaylo's Tiki Restaurant & Bar

