Tacos in Longmont
Longmont restaurants that serve tacos
More about Jefes
Jefes
246 Main St, Longmont
|Street Taco
|$3.00
choice of mild or spicy salsa, white onion, cilantro, lime & corn tortilla loaded with choice of carnitas, al pastor, chorizo, carne asada, barbacoa, chicken tinga, squash, avocado or black beans
|Jalapeno Taco
|$4.50
stuffed with smoked cheeses over lettuce, cilantro crema & roasted corn
More about Yummy Ice Cream Rolls, Desserts & More
Yummy Ice Cream Rolls, Desserts & More
11078 cimarron st, Firestone
|Strawberry Taco
|Avocado Taco
|Ferraro Taco
More about The Roost
The Roost
526 Main St, Longmont
|Mushroom Tacos
|$15.00
four corn tortillas filled with beef short rib braised in spicy chiles, coriander and cumin, pico de gallo, Cotija, cilantro-lime crema and fresh cabbage
TRY THESE WITH MUSHROOMS INSTEAD OF BEEF!
|Short Rib Tacos
|$15.00
four corn tortillas filled with sauteed mushrooms, pico de gallo, Cotija, cilantro-lime crema and fresh cabbage
TRY THESE WITH MUSHROOMS INSTEAD OF BEEF!
|Thai Pork Tacos
|$15.00
two flour tortillas filled with ginger-chili braised pork shoulder, cilantro, basil, mint, fresh cabbage and ginger-lime crema
More about Cantina Lunada
Cantina Lunada
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Beer battered fish/ salsa verde/ slaw/ tortilla / pico de gallo/ fresh corn tortilla
|Lunada Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Beer battered shrimp/ chipotle aioli/ cabbage/ piloncillo/ pico de gallo/ pickled red onions/ fresh corn tortilla
|Birria Tacos
|$15.00
Birria/ grilled cheese/ onions/ salsa/ cilantro/ served with consumme
More about Pepper's Fireside Grille
Pepper's Fireside Grille
8274 Colorado Blvd, Firestone
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
|Shrimp Tacos**
|$16.00