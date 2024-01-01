Tandoori chicken in Longmont
Longmont restaurants that serve tandoori chicken
More about Flavor of India
Flavor of India
370 Main St, Longmont
|Tandoori Chicken Salad
|$10.00
|Tandoori Chicken Wings
|$18.00
|Chicken Tandoori
|$18.00
More about Namaste MoMO And Curry House
Namaste MoMO And Curry House
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont
|Tandoori Chicken Leg (3pcs)
|$15.99
All natural chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, ground spices, slow roasted in a traditional charcoal oven.
|Tandoori (chicken) Salad
|$9.99
Tandoori Chicken served with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions and house dressing.