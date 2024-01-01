Tikka masala in Longmont
Namaste MoMO And Curry House
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.99
India’s most popular exports need no introduction. Spiced chicken tikkas simmered in fenugreek rich creamy tomato gravy
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$14.99
Cubes of our homemade fresh cheese simmered and softened in our famous fenugreek flavored tomato, cream and butter gravy. A must for vegetarians.
|Lamb Tikka Masala
|$17.99
Mild, very tender boneless lamb cubes cooked in rich and aromatic spices.