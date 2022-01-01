Tostadas in Longmont
Longmont restaurants that serve tostadas
More about The Roost
The Roost
526 Main St, Longmont
|California Burger
|$16.00
grass-fed beef patty or "impossible" vegan patty, roasted green chile, melted pepper Jack, guacamole, red onion & lettuce with chipotle aioli on a potato bun
|Red Bird Wings
|$15.00
Red Bird Farms chicken wings fried in seasoned corn flour
BUFFALO BLEU | BBQ | THAI | DRY RUB
|Steak Frites
|$19.00
a Roost favorite of marinated bistro filet grilled and sliced over a pile of Garlic-Parm Fries with candied bacon and brown butter sauce
More about Swaylo's Tiki Restaurant & Bar
Swaylo's Tiki Restaurant & Bar
1315 Dry Creek Road, Longmont
|Tiki Burger & Fries
|$16.00
Buckner family beef or vegan Impossible patty, ginger-basil slaw, avocado-coconut cream, grilled pineapple, gochujang aioli on grilled potato bun with twice-cooked furikake French fries & red curry cheese sauce
|Luau Chicken
|$16.00
Red Bird Rams chicken thighs simmered in turmeric luau sauce, served with baby bok choy & fried fingerling potatoes
|Spam Musubi
|$9.00
grilled Spam, rice, nori, teriyaki & pickled ginger