Tostadas in Longmont

Longmont restaurants
Toast

Longmont restaurants that serve tostadas

The Roost image

 

The Roost

526 Main St, Longmont

California Burger$16.00
grass-fed beef patty or "impossible" vegan patty, roasted green chile, melted pepper Jack, guacamole, red onion & lettuce with chipotle aioli on a potato bun
Red Bird Wings$15.00
Red Bird Farms chicken wings fried in seasoned corn flour
BUFFALO BLEU | BBQ | THAI | DRY RUB
Steak Frites$19.00
a Roost favorite of marinated bistro filet grilled and sliced over a pile of Garlic-Parm Fries with candied bacon and brown butter sauce
Consumer pic

 

Swaylo's Tiki Restaurant & Bar

1315 Dry Creek Road, Longmont

Tiki Burger & Fries$16.00
Buckner family beef or vegan Impossible patty, ginger-basil slaw, avocado-coconut cream, grilled pineapple, gochujang aioli on grilled potato bun with twice-cooked furikake French fries & red curry cheese sauce
Luau Chicken$16.00
Red Bird Rams chicken thighs simmered in turmeric luau sauce, served with baby bok choy & fried fingerling potatoes
Spam Musubi$9.00
grilled Spam, rice, nori, teriyaki & pickled ginger
