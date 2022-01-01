Go
Toast
  • /
  • Hebron
  • /
  • Longnecks Sports Grill

Longnecks Sports Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2141 N Bend Rd • $$

Avg 4 (908 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2141 N Bend Rd

Hebron KY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beans Cafe & Bakery - Hebron

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

859 Taproom and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology 8136

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Luna's Tequila Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Luna's Tequila Bar and Grill caters t all your needs. Stop in and have a seat at the bar, enjoy a tequila cocktail or a cold beer. Need to have a large family gathering or meeting in a private room? We got that too!! Dont wanna cook for the family? perfect..... we will see you at Luna's!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston