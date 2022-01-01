Longview restaurants you'll love
Longview's top cuisines
Must-try Longview restaurants
More about Hop-N-Grape
BBQ
Hop-N-Grape
924 15th Ave, Longview
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
|Dip
|$13.50
|Cuban
|$12.50
More about The Office 842
The Office 842
842 Washington Way, Longview
|Popular items
|Italian Trio
|$15.00
Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage crumbles, marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella
|Fondue
|$17.00
Rich blend of white wine and Artisan cheeses with a variety of breads, celery and apples
|Antipasta Plate
|$17.00
Marinated olives, roasted garlic and red peppers, artichoke hearts, dried salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, Swiss and fresh mozzarella cheese. Served with naan flat bread
More about Pancake House
PANCAKES
Pancake House
1425 California Way, Longview
|Popular items
|Country Skillet
|$11.90
|Gravy
|$1.90
|Our Scramble
|$12.70
More about Silver Star Sports Bar & Grill
Silver Star Sports Bar & Grill
1032 Vandercook Way, Longview
|Popular items
|Traditional Wings - 18PC
|$22.00
Pick up to three sauces
More about The Carriage
The Carriage
1334 12th Avenue, Longview