Chicken wraps in
Longview
/
Longview
/
Chicken Wraps
Longview restaurants that serve chicken wraps
BBQ
Hop-N-Grape
924 15th Ave, Longview
Avg 4
(294 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Wrap
$12.50
More about Hop-N-Grape
Triangle Tavern
934 Washington Way, Longview
No reviews yet
Sweet & Sassy Chicken Wrap
$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon with lettuce, tomato, raspberry habanero sauce and ranch dressing. Wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla
More about Triangle Tavern
