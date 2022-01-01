Go
LONGWAY Coffee Shop

celebrate the slow

641 San Anselmo Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Latte$4.75
12 oz. Double shot espresso, steamed milk of choice.
This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!
Petit Latte$3.75
8oz. latte.
This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!
Mocha$5.00
12 oz. Latte with chocolate ganache topped with homemade whipped cream.
Chocolate ganache contains dairy.
This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!
Drip Coffee$3.00
12 oz.
This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!
Cappuccino$4.75
8 oz. Double shot of espresso, steamed milk foam.
This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!
Americano$3.25
12 oz. Two shots of espresso over hot water.
This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!
Longway Cold Brew$5.50
Cold Brew, oat milk, vanilla & cinnamon, shaken.
This item is not available for delivery. Drinks are better served in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!
Kid's Hot Chocolate$3.50
8 oz. served with whipped cream and homemade chocolate ganache. The kid's hot chocolate is served warm (not hot). This item contains dairy.
This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!
32 oz. Latte$14.00
Equivalent to 3 servings. Contains 3 double shots.
Matcha Latte$4.75
12 oz. Breakaway Matcha Powder. Sweetened upon request.
This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!
Location

641 San Anselmo Avenue

San Anselmo CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

