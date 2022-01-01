Curry in Longwood
Longwood restaurants that serve curry
More about Ma-Se Sushi Eatery - 182 W State Road 434 Ste 1008
Ma-Se Sushi Eatery - 182 W State Road 434 Ste 1008
182 W State Road 434 Ste 1008, Longwood
|Chili curry
|$17.00
Scallop, Mussels, Shrimp with sauté creamy chili curry, egg, bells pepper, onion, carrot and scallions serving with Jasmine rice.
More about Gateway To India Longwood
Gateway To India Longwood
790 East SR 434, Longwood
|Tilapia (Fish) Curry
|$15.95
Savory garam masala (a warm Indian spice blend), delicate Tilapia come together in this recipe to make a tasty curry.
|Chicken Curry
|$15.95
Boneless chicken breast and traditional turmeric based curry sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice.
|Shrimp Curry
|$19.95
ndian Shrimp Curry made with tomato sauce and warm Indian spices ,you can enjoy any day of the week!