Curry in Longwood

Longwood restaurants
Longwood restaurants that serve curry

Ma-Se Sushi Eatery image

 

Ma-Se Sushi Eatery - 182 W State Road 434 Ste 1008

182 W State Road 434 Ste 1008, Longwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili curry$17.00
Scallop, Mussels, Shrimp with sauté creamy chili curry, egg, bells pepper, onion, carrot and scallions serving with Jasmine rice.
More about Ma-Se Sushi Eatery - 182 W State Road 434 Ste 1008
Item pic

 

Gateway To India Longwood

790 East SR 434, Longwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tilapia (Fish) Curry$15.95
Savory garam masala (a warm Indian spice blend), delicate Tilapia come together in this recipe to make a tasty curry.
Chicken Curry$15.95
Boneless chicken breast and traditional turmeric based curry sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice.
Shrimp Curry$19.95
ndian Shrimp Curry made with tomato sauce and warm Indian spices ,you can enjoy any day of the week!
More about Gateway To India Longwood

