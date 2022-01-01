Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Longwood

Longwood restaurants
Longwood restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Ma-Se Sushi Eatery

182 W State Road 434 Ste 1008, Longwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Roll$7.00
Salmon Sushi$6.00
Salmon belly Sushi$10.00
More about Ma-Se Sushi Eatery
Item pic

 

Gateway to India Longwood

790 East SR 434, Longwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon (Fish) Tikka Massala$19.95
Look out, this flavorful dish may rival your favorite Indian Spots. Made with curry powder, ginger, and turmeric, our masala marinade brings mild heat and earthiness to sweet, succulent salmon.
More about Gateway to India Longwood
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

108 Markham Wood Rd., Longwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON$22.00
6oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
*SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$14.50
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, masago and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, smoked salmon, avocado, tempura flake, scallion.
SALMON ROLL$8.50
*Salmon
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
