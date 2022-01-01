Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wekiva Springs restaurants you'll love

Wekiva Springs restaurants
Wekiva Springs's top cuisines

Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Must-try Wekiva Springs restaurants

Island Fin Poke image

 

Island Fin Poke

2425 SR 434 st, Longwood

No reviews yet
Popular items
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
Curbside Pickup (PLEASE FILL OUT IF YOU WANT ORDER TAKEN OUT TO YOUR CAR) (Copy)
More about Island Fin Poke
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1200 Commerce Park Dr., Longwood

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
Popular items
Family Night In for 4$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
Wisconsin Cheddar SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
More about The Melting Pot
Wekiva Island image

 

Wekiva Island

1014 Miami Springs Drive, Longwood

No reviews yet
More about Wekiva Island
Kobe image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

108 Markham Wood Rd., Longwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN & SHRIMP$23.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
KOBE TRIO$26.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz *Sirloin with potatoes.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
FILET$25.50
*Filet. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Map

