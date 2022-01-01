Wekiva Springs restaurants you'll love
Island Fin Poke
2425 SR 434 st, Longwood
Popular items
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)
|$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
Curbside Pickup (PLEASE FILL OUT IF YOU WANT ORDER TAKEN OUT TO YOUR CAR) (Copy)
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
1200 Commerce Park Dr., Longwood
Popular items
Family Night In for 4
|$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
6 Signature Dipped Strawberries
|$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
Wisconsin Cheddar SM
|$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
108 Markham Wood Rd., Longwood
Popular items
CHICKEN & SHRIMP
|$23.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
KOBE TRIO
|$26.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz *Sirloin with potatoes.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
FILET
|$25.50
*Filet. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.