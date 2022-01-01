Go
Longworth's Family Restaurant

Make our place, your place!

615 Washington Ave

Popular Items

french toast 3$5.75
JR Sandwich$4.25
egg, cheese, meat on english muffin
add Bacon$4.00
Cream Chipped Beef$7.00
Two Eggs, Potatoes, Meat, & Toast$7.75
add meat to two egg meal
Location

615 Washington Ave

Jermyn PA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
