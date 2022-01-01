Go
Toast
  • /
  • Edmonds
  • /
  • Looking For Chai Taiwanese Kitchen

Looking For Chai Taiwanese Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

22511 Highway 99 Ste 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

鹽酥雞 Popcorn Chicken$7.95
刈包 Taiwanese Pork Burger (2 Pcs)$10.95
Contains Peanuts
Oolong Tea Milk Tea 烏龍奶茶$4.95
Non-Dairy
蔥油雞便當 Steamed Chicken Leg with Scallion Sauce Bento$13.95
滷肉飯 Spiced Pork over Rice$7.95
鹽酥雞便當 Popcorn Chicken Bento$13.95
不要餐具 No Untensil
炸臭豆腐 Taiwanese Stinky Tofu$10.95
椒麻雞便當 Crispy Chicken with Special Spicy Sauce Bento$13.95
Spicy
蒜蓉空心菜 Water spinach with garlic sauce$13.95
See full menu

Location

22511 Highway 99 Ste 100

Edmonds WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds

No reviews yet

Authentic Hunan Cuisine.
We source the best to cook with love.

Kafé Neo Edmonds

No reviews yet

Welcome to Kafé Neo Edmonds!

Shooby Doo Catering

No reviews yet

Restaurant Quality Cuisine at Your Catered Event

Bar Dojo

No reviews yet

Modern Asian Restaurant featuring a melting pot of Asian comfort foods with Northwest ingredients, focusing on all-natural, organic and sustainable fare.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston