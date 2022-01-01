Looking For Chai Taiwanese Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
22511 Highway 99 Ste 100
Popular Items
Location
22511 Highway 99 Ste 100
Edmonds WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds
Authentic Hunan Cuisine.
We source the best to cook with love.
Kafé Neo Edmonds
Welcome to Kafé Neo Edmonds!
Shooby Doo Catering
Restaurant Quality Cuisine at Your Catered Event
Bar Dojo
Modern Asian Restaurant featuring a melting pot of Asian comfort foods with Northwest ingredients, focusing on all-natural, organic and sustainable fare.