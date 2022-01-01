Looking Glass Escape Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
400 N College Ave Ste B
Location
400 N College Ave Ste B
Fort Collins CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Chick'nCone
So Cluckin' Good!
Lucky Joe's Sidewalk Saloon
Lucky Joe's in historic Old Town Fort Collins is a friendly Irish Pub in an old western saloon.
"We are your neighborhood bar, no matter where you're from."
Rove
Bakery and Market are now open, keep watch for the re-opening of the restaurant.
Comet Chicken
When we say tenders, we mean it. They’re boneless, skinless,
all white meat, and as tender as their name suggests.
Oh… and they’re hand-breaded in house. But that’s not the only thing we do right at Comet Chicken. You also get delicious food, served quick!