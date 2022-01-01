The Greenhouse

Go
*Massachusetts Food Safety Agencies advise that eating raw or uncooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood pose a health risk to everyone, but especially to the elderly, young children under age four (4), pregnant women, and other highly susceptible individuals with compromised immune systems.

89 Pleasant St

Popular Items

Macaroni & Cheese$4.00
Buttermilk Biscuit$3.00
House made flakey Buttermilk Biscuit, Sea Salt Honey Butter, Chili Honey Drizzle
Roasted Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Roasted Brussel Sprouts / Goat Cheese / Pomegranate Molasses / Toasted Garlic. V. GF.
*contains dairy
BBQ Baked Beans$4.00
St. Louis Ribs$18.00
Served with Texas Toast, Pickles, Onions & BBQ Sauce.
French Fries$7.00
Top Knot Pretzel$8.00
Eastern Standard Provision Top Knot Pretzel / Bavarian Mustard V / Add Bavarian Cheese Sauce V.
*contains gluten
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$12.00
Grilled Cheese / Gouda / Cheddar / on Sourdough, served with a cup tomato soup. V.
*contains gluten, dairy.
Fried Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Honey Butter Fried Chicken* / Potato Bun / Potato Chips **Available GF
*Bun contains : wheat / eggs / dairy / soy
*Bun DOES NOT contain : peanuts / tree nuts
Lookout Classic Burger$16.00
Smashed Black Angus Blend* / American Cheese / Onion / Romaine Lettuce / Burger Sauce / Potato Bun, served with Potato Chips. (All burgers are cooked through)
89 Pleasant St

Natick MA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
