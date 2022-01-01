Go
Toast

Lookout Tavern

"Killington's Best Food and Drink! We serve American Traditional food. We have a delicious 40 item menu, with plenty of tasty meals. We also have an excellent drink menu to choose from with a variety of craft beers and drinks. Come join us for great people, delicious food, cold drinks and a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. We look forward to seeing you!"

2910 Killington Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mushroom and Swiss Burger$16.95
Our signature steak blend with Swiss cheese.
Topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions
Pretzel Sticks$9.95
Served with our house-made Fiddlehead beer cheese
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$15.95
Cajun chicken, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, and Pico de Gallo. Served with house-made chipotle ranch dressing, in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla
Quesadilla$12.95
Seasoned chicken with mixed peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese served in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole
The Hog$14.95
Slow roasted pulled pork in our house-made BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun with a side of coleslaw.
Jerk BBQ Wings$16.95
Chicken Tenders and Fries$14.95
Fritter style tenders served with our house-made Dijon mustard
Cheeseburger$15.95
Our signature steak blend with American cheese
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Crispy fried buttermilk chicken breast, with cheddar cheese, bacon, and house-made ranch dressing. Served on a brioche bun
Buffalo Wings$16.95
See full menu

Location

2910 Killington Rd

Killington VT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nite Spot Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mary Lou's

No reviews yet

Wood Fired Pizza * Bar* Live Entertainment

Hops on the Hill

No reviews yet

Hops on the Hill

Sushi Yoshi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston