Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs

Open waterfront dining providing seafood dishes & burgers along with a raw bar & creative cocktails.

8 Seaview Ave. Ext.

Popular Items

Tavern Lobster Roll$32.95
Claw & Knuckle lobster meat w/ mayo
Fish Tacos$16.95
Haddock w/ roasted corn salsa, lettuce, smoked pablano aioli
Caesar Salad$13.95
Hearts of Romaine tossed in our homemade dressing w/ shaved parmesan & Garlic Croutons
French Fries$10.95
Steak Skewers$18.95
Marinated in a Jack Daniels Hoisin Sauce & served w/Horseradish Cream Sauce
Sautéed Lobster Roll$33.95
Lobster Meat Sautéed in butter & served warm
Chicken Fingers$15.95
Dragon Roll $18.00
Shrimp tempura inside w/ sliced avocado, kabayaki sauce & sesame seeds on outside
Cheeseburger$16.50
w/ Swiss, Provolone, American or Cheddar served w/fries
Mahi Mahi Tacos$17.95
Grilled blackened Mahi, mango salsa, lettuce & smoke poblano aioli
Location

Oak Bluffs MA

Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
