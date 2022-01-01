Loomis restaurants you'll love

Loomis restaurants
Toast
  • Loomis

Loomis's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Loomis restaurants

Loomis Basin Brewing Company image

BBQ

Loomis Basin Brewing Company

3277 Swetzer Rd, Loomis

Avg 4.1 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
*TO GO* Cupcake & Beer Pairing (Pre-order for 2/11)$30.00
LBB's Annual Valentine's Day
Cupcake & Beer Pairing!
We are offering 4 FULL-SIZE cupcakes this year paired with a mixed 4-Pack of 16oz Cans! Pairing may either be enjoyed onsite or packaged to go for pickup on Feb. 11th. We will have patio seating that evening where you may enjoy your cupcakes and beer, along with some fresh pizza from our wood-fired oven from 4:00-8:00PM! Tickets are available for presale until Feb. 4th, and we will only have a limited amount for sale at the door, so don't wait and buy yours today!
**When Ordering**
Please set your pick up date to 2/11
If you would like to enjoy your order at the brewery, please select the ONSITE Ticket option instead!
4PK Allgood IPA$15.20
4PK/16oz Cans
Allgood IPA, 7.5% ABV
Hazy; Smooth; Juicy
*ONSITE* More Cupcakes Please! (Pre-order for 2/11)$12.00
Perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth! This ticket is a great addition to our Cupcake & Beer Pairing for those looking to share the beer, but not their cupcakes! Ticket includes 4 FULL-SIZE cupcakes (Does NOT include beer). Cupcakes will be available on Feb. 11th either to enjoy onsite or take to go. We will have patio seating that evening where you may enjoy your cupcakes and beer, along with some fresh pizza from our wood-fired oven from 4:00-8:00PM! Tickets are available for presale until Feb. 4th, and we will only have a limited amount for sale at the door, so don't wait and buy yours today!
**When Ordering**
Please set your pick up date to 2/11
If you would like your order ready for pick up to go, please select the TO GO Ticket option instead!
More about Loomis Basin Brewing Company
Il Pizzaiolo image

 

Il Pizzaiolo

3640 Taylor Road #B, Loomis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
05 Salsiccia$16.50
03 Pepperoni$14.50
08 Napoli$16.50
More about Il Pizzaiolo
High-Hand Cafe image

 

High-Hand Cafe

3790 Taylor Rd, Loomis

Avg 4.5 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Albacore tuna melt$16.00
Albacore grilled in house then mixed with house spices and aioli served on house-made roll with white cheddar.
Tri-Tip Sandwhich$18.00
Sliced tri-tip with blue cheese dressing and avocado. Served on our house-made roll
Turkey Sandwhich$15.00
Carved roasted turkey, cranberry chutney, cream cheese, watercress, on High-Hand Honey Wheat bread.
More about High-Hand Cafe
LBB GastroPub image

 

LBB GastroPub

3640 Taylor Road, Loomis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Meat Sampler$25.00
Three Meat Sampler$31.00
Yeast - .25oz$0.30
More about LBB GastroPub
High-Hand Olive Oil Company image

 

High-Hand Olive Oil Company

3750 Taylor Rd., Loomis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about High-Hand Olive Oil Company
Restaurant banner

 

The Mug

3589 Taylor Rd, Loomis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Mug

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Loomis

Caesar Salad

