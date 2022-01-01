Loomis restaurants you'll love
BBQ
Loomis Basin Brewing Company
3277 Swetzer Rd, Loomis
|*TO GO* Cupcake & Beer Pairing (Pre-order for 2/11)
|$30.00
LBB's Annual Valentine's Day
Cupcake & Beer Pairing!
We are offering 4 FULL-SIZE cupcakes this year paired with a mixed 4-Pack of 16oz Cans! Pairing may either be enjoyed onsite or packaged to go for pickup on Feb. 11th. We will have patio seating that evening where you may enjoy your cupcakes and beer, along with some fresh pizza from our wood-fired oven from 4:00-8:00PM! Tickets are available for presale until Feb. 4th, and we will only have a limited amount for sale at the door, so don't wait and buy yours today!
**When Ordering**
Please set your pick up date to 2/11
If you would like to enjoy your order at the brewery, please select the ONSITE Ticket option instead!
|4PK Allgood IPA
|$15.20
4PK/16oz Cans
Allgood IPA, 7.5% ABV
Hazy; Smooth; Juicy
|*ONSITE* More Cupcakes Please! (Pre-order for 2/11)
|$12.00
Perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth! This ticket is a great addition to our Cupcake & Beer Pairing for those looking to share the beer, but not their cupcakes! Ticket includes 4 FULL-SIZE cupcakes (Does NOT include beer). Cupcakes will be available on Feb. 11th either to enjoy onsite or take to go. We will have patio seating that evening where you may enjoy your cupcakes and beer, along with some fresh pizza from our wood-fired oven from 4:00-8:00PM! Tickets are available for presale until Feb. 4th, and we will only have a limited amount for sale at the door, so don't wait and buy yours today!
**When Ordering**
Please set your pick up date to 2/11
If you would like your order ready for pick up to go, please select the TO GO Ticket option instead!
Il Pizzaiolo
3640 Taylor Road #B, Loomis
|05 Salsiccia
|$16.50
|03 Pepperoni
|$14.50
|08 Napoli
|$16.50
High-Hand Cafe
3790 Taylor Rd, Loomis
|Grilled Albacore tuna melt
|$16.00
Albacore grilled in house then mixed with house spices and aioli served on house-made roll with white cheddar.
|Tri-Tip Sandwhich
|$18.00
Sliced tri-tip with blue cheese dressing and avocado. Served on our house-made roll
|Turkey Sandwhich
|$15.00
Carved roasted turkey, cranberry chutney, cream cheese, watercress, on High-Hand Honey Wheat bread.
LBB GastroPub
3640 Taylor Road, Loomis
|Two Meat Sampler
|$25.00
|Three Meat Sampler
|$31.00
|Yeast - .25oz
|$0.30