Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Loomis

Go
Loomis restaurants
Toast

Loomis restaurants that serve cappuccino

Il Pizzaiolo image

 

Il Pizzaiolo

3640 Taylor Road #B, Loomis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.50
More about Il Pizzaiolo
Item pic

 

High-Hand Nursery & Cafe

3790 Taylor Rd, Loomis

Avg 4.5 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$5.00
Double Shot of Classic Cremosa, splash of steamed milk, finished with a generous amount of milk foam.
More about High-Hand Nursery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Loomis

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Loomis to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (240 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (433 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston