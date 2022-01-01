Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Loomis
/
Loomis
/
Pies
Loomis restaurants that serve pies
RED'S BISTRO
3645 Taylor Rd, Loomis
No reviews yet
Pot Pie
$15.00
More about RED'S BISTRO
High-Hand Nursery & Cafe
3790 Taylor Rd, Loomis
Avg 4.5
(117 reviews)
Apple Pie
$8.00
Warm house made apple pie finished with a scoop of High-Hand gelato.
More about High-Hand Nursery & Cafe
