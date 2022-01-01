Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Loomis

Loomis restaurants
Loomis restaurants that serve pies

RED'S BISTRO

3645 Taylor Rd, Loomis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pot Pie$15.00
More about RED'S BISTRO
High-Hand Cafe image

 

High-Hand Nursery & Cafe

3790 Taylor Rd, Loomis

Avg 4.5 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Pie$8.00
Warm house made apple pie finished with a scoop of High-Hand gelato.
More about High-Hand Nursery & Cafe

