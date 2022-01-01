Go
Loop Brewing Company

Crafting Food, Beer, & Cocktails since 2011!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

404 West A Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (204 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Toes$10.95
Hand trimmed chicken breast lightly battered
& fried.
Three Chicken Toes$5.95
Fried Cheese Curds$10.95
Fresh Baked Pretzels$9.95
Four pretzel sticks served with homemade beer cheese sauce.
Small Build Your Own$9.20
Side of Ranch$0.50
Boneless Wings (6)$8.95
Crab Rangoon Egg Rolls$9.95
Three hand rolled and fried egg rolls with cheddar and cream cheese, green onions and crab, served with Thai sauce.
Jalapeno Corn Fritters$9.95
Blend of Cheddar cheese, jalapenos and corn, fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ranch.
Working Man$12.95
House ground beef patty with thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese and a fried egg
Location

404 West A Street

McCook NE

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
