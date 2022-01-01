Go
Loopy's Eatery

Loopy's Eatery believes in food made with heart and exceptional customer service. We feature an eclectic mix of traditional Korean and fusion cuisine.

BBQ

6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center • $$

Avg 5 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Burrito (Halal)$12.99
Our charbroiled chicken (Halal), choice of white or vegetable fried rice, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Donkatsu
Deep fried boneless pork cutlet battered with panko crumbs. Served with choice of white or vegetable fried rice, organic spring mix, choice of one side, and tiger sauce.
Beef Platter (Halal)$13.99
Platter with beef bulgogi (Halal) over white or vegetable fried rice, side of organic spring mix salad & sesame sauce, choice of one side.
8 pc Fried Pork Dumplings$8.99
Fried pork dumplings served with our teriyaki sauce on the side. 6-8 pcs per order.
Beef Bibim Bop (Halal)
Korean style mixing bowl with beef bulgogi(halal), white rice, blanched spinach, blanched bean sprouts, sauteed carrots, romaine lettuce, and a fried egg. Traditionally mixed with Korean chilli sauce. All vegetables are cold. The rice, egg, and protein are hot.
Beef Bulgogi Cheesesteak (Halal)
Spicy Pork Platter$13.99
Platter with spicy pork bulgogi over white or vegetable fried rice, side of organic spring mix salad & sesame sauce, choice of one side.
Beef Burrito (Halal)$12.99
Beef bulgogi (Halal), choice of white or vegetable fried rice, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Beef Bulgogi Kim Bop
Korean style sushi roll Seasoned with sesame oil. Beef bulgogi (Halal), carrots, spinach, pickled daikon radish, and white rice rolled in roasted seaweed. One roll cut into 8-10 pieces.
Chicken Platter (Halal)$13.99
Platter with charbroiled Halal chicken (boneless thighs marinated in a ginger soy sauce) over white or vegetable fried rice, side of organic spring mix salad & sesame sauce, choice of one side.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center

Annandale VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
