Loqui

Honest Mexican food.

TACOS • CHICKEN

8830 Washington Blvd Suite 104 • $$

Avg 4.8 (2219 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Primo (Corn)$5.75
Cheese, guacamole, onion, cilantro and salsa
Mushroom Primo (Flour)$6.25
Cheese, beans, guacamole, onion, cilantro and salsa
Beef Primo (Flour)$6.25
Cheese, beans, onion, cilantro and salsa
Pork Primo (Flour)$6.25
Lettuce, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and salsa
Chips & Guacamole$7.00
Corn tortilla chips, guacamole, cotija cheese and salsa
Rice & Beans$4.00
Rice, beans, cotija cheese and cilantro
Chicken Primo (Flour)$6.25
Cheese, guacamole, onion, cilantro and salsa
Chicken Plate (Flour)$13.25
Rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and tortillas
Chips & Salsa$3.50
Corn tortilla chips and salsa
Quesadilla Flour$3.75
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8830 Washington Blvd Suite 104

Culver City CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
