Loqui
Honest Mexican food.
TACOS • CHICKEN
8830 Washington Blvd Suite 104 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8830 Washington Blvd Suite 104
Culver City CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
margot
margot
Roberta's Pizza LA
Come in and enjoy!
Pizzette
Pizzette , Stuffed Pizzette & Salads by Nancy Silverton.
Platform
Your favorite Platform restaurants all in one place. Pick-up at the Platform Drive-Through (3920 Landmark Avenue
Culver City, CA 90232, US). Turn onto Landmark Ave, drive 250 feet then turn left into the valet garage.