Lord Brixxton's

As we together face the need to adapt to the risks of the coronavirus, we want you to know that Lord Brixxtons is taking extra steps to ensure a clean and safe environment for staff and customers. We offer a take-out food window on the south end of the building and we would be more than willing to bring food items directly to your vehicle.

3245 N. Hwy 101

Beet Salad$7.00
Build A Bowl Of Pasta$10.00
Crab Chowder, Bowl$6.50
Caesar Salad$4.00
Chicken Strips with Fries or Tots$6.00
Rack of BBQ Ribs$16.00
Prime Rib Special$25.00
12oz, twice baked potato, veggies
Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Build A Burger$13.00
3245 N. Hwy 101

Depoe Bay OR

Sunday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
