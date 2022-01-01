Go
Lord Stanley's

Spokane's BEST hockey bar

108 N. Washington St. Suite 101

Popular Items

1 Pound Wings$11.00
Wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Includes ranch or bleu cheese, carrots and celery.
Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.00
Chicken, bacon, ranch, tomato, diced red onion, garlic, pepper jack cheese and cilantro.
House Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pita slices and choice of dressing. Add a protein for $4.
French Fries$6.50
Pound of fries
Traditional Poutine$13.00
Fries, brown gravy, and Wisconsin cheese curds. Add a protein for $4.
Bowl of Red Pepper Gouda Soup$6.00
Hummus Plate$12.00
Hummus with garlic oil drizzle, tapenade, fresh veggies, pepperoncini, black and green olives, feta, and sliced pita.
Mac and Cheese$5.00
Topped with parmesan cheese. Add a protein for $4.
Black & Bleu Poutine$16.00
Blackened steak strips, melted bleu cheese sauce and crumbles, green onion and diced tomatoes.
Pickle Chips$6.00
Location

108 N. Washington St. Suite 101

Spokane WA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
