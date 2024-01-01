Go
A map showing the location of Lorelei Inn - 1412 S Webster AveView gallery

Lorelei Inn - 1412 S Webster Ave

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1412 S Webster Ave

Green Bay, WI 54301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

1412 S Webster Ave, Green Bay WI 54301

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Magueyes - Allouez
orange starNo Reviews
1329 S Webster Ave Allouez, WI 54301
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Michoacan and Bar LLC - 1207 East Mason Street
orange starNo Reviews
1207 East Mason Street Green Bay, WI 54301
View restaurantnext
Cranky Pats Pizza - Green Bay
orange starNo Reviews
709 Bellevue St. Green Bay, WI 54302
View restaurantnext
Grounded Cafe - Downtown Green Bay
orange starNo Reviews
300 S. Adams St GREEN BAY, WI 54301
View restaurantnext
Mangiare - 121 North Adams Street
orange starNo Reviews
121 North Adams Street Green Bay, WI 54301
View restaurantnext
White Dog - 201 S Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
201 S Broadway Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Green Bay

El Sarape West - 2615 S Oneida St
orange star4.5 • 1,800
2615 S Oneida St Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
orange star4.2 • 941
2555 Lineville Rd. Green Bay, WI 54313
View restaurantnext
Copper State Brewing Co.
orange star4.4 • 693
313 Dousman St Green Bay, WI 54303
View restaurantnext
Cheesesteak Rebellion
orange star4.7 • 661
1301 S Broadway Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
Los Magueyes - Ashwaubenon
orange star4.4 • 610
2648 Packerland Dr Green Bay, WI 54313
View restaurantnext
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
orange star4.5 • 405
2925 Voyager Dr Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Green Bay

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lorelei Inn - 1412 S Webster Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston