Loretta's Deep Dish
Deep Dish Pizzas, thin crust Tavern style pizzas. Most ingredients are made from scratch. Sauce and crust made in house, cheese from Grande Farms (Wisconsin).
PIZZA
58 Ionia Ave SW
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
58 Ionia Ave SW
Grand Rapids MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
one.twenty.three
Come in and enjoy!
Social House
Thank you for choosing Social House Tavern
Littlebird
We are a full service restaurant & bar in Grand Rapid's bustling downtown area.
MeXo
Prehispanic-influenced modern Mexican cuisine featuring Chef's authentic regional cuisine, craft margaritas, and extensive tequila and mezcal selections.