Loretta's Deep Dish

Deep Dish Pizzas, thin crust Tavern style pizzas. Most ingredients are made from scratch. Sauce and crust made in house, cheese from Grande Farms (Wisconsin).

PIZZA

58 Ionia Ave SW

Popular Items

The Wrigleyville$28.00
Cup and char pepperoni, ham, capicola, salami, spicy giardiniera with spicy arrabiata sauce. Finished with fresh grated Romano cheese and a blend of fin herbs.
Dan Ryan Freeway S.M.O.G.$24.00
House made Italian sausage, Pebble Creek mushrooms, onions & green peppers with Loretta’s house red sauce. Topped with fresh grated Romano.
10" Tavern Pizza$7.50
Cheesy (Jim) Belushi Sticks$7.50
Flat strips of baked pizza dough, with mozzarella, Romano cheese melted on top. Comes with our house-made pizza sauce on side. Add goat cheese for an extra $1.50.
14" Deep Dish$21.50
Belushi Sticks$5.00
House-made dough baked into flat strips, with house garlic butter and herb seasoning. Comes with our house-made pizza sauce on side.
Smashing Pepperonis$20.00
Double cup and char pepperoni, Grande’ Farms cheese blend, Loretta’s house red sauce. This pizza comes with double pepperoni on it. (Billy Corgan not included with pizza.)
Soldier Field$9.00
Thin crust cut into squares. Cup and char pepperoni, Grande’ cheese blend, Loretta’s house red sauce.
12" Deep Dish$17.50
Taylor Street$25.00
House made Italian sausage, Cup and char pepperoni, roasted fennel, peppadews (a sweet pickled pepper), goat cheese & spicy arrabiata sauce. Topped with fresh grated Romano cheese & spiced honey.
Location

58 Ionia Ave SW

Grand Rapids MI

