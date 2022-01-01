Go
Lorna's Italian Kitchen image
Italian

Lorna's Italian Kitchen

Open today 4:00 PM - 8:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1545 Reviews

$$

3945 governor dr.

San Diego, CA 92122

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Misto Salad$9.95
U.C. Special$17.95
Pasta w/Meat Sauce$15.95
Fettuccini Alfredo with chicken$18.95
Italian Salad
Cheese$11.95
Meat Lasagna$16.95
Fettuccini Alfredo$15.95
Tagliatelle Bolognese$18.95
Garlic Knots$6.95

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Location

3945 governor dr., San Diego CA 92122

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Aaharn at University City

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Sweet & Savory Collective

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Arely's French Bakery

No reviews yet

We're keeping San Diego's bellies full one back good at a time. Serving breakfast and lunch!

Cote d’azur

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lorna's Italian Kitchen

orange star4.4 • 1545 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston